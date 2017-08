A new fire yesterday SW of Little Cultus Lake. The Charlton Fire grew to about 20 acres and was hit hard by ground crews and retardant drops. Crews felt good about the progress made on the fire as we head into several days of hot temperatures. The Whitewater Fire in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness is 10 percent contained and 167 acres. The Emerson Fire 5 miles NE of Madras is nearly 11 thousand acres and 90 percent contained.