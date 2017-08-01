 Name released of man who died last week on Highway 20 west of Sisters

The name of the man who died last week after being hit while on his motorcycle on Highway 20 west of Sisters has been released. The man was 30-year-old Andrew Hensley of Hillsboro. Hensley was westbound when he was struck by a car driven by 20-year-old Walter Bonilla of Los Angeles. Bonilla drifted across the highway hitting Hensley who died on his way to the hospital. Fatigue may have played a role in the accident according to the Oregon State Police.