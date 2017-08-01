 Dallas Oregon man arraigned on luring charges surrounding Redmond juveniles

A 25-year-old man from Dallas Oregon has been arrested on charges involving the alleged solicitation of boys to participate in sexual behavior while being recorded. Some of the alleged victims were from Redmond. Brandon Kautz was arraigned on 9 counts in Deschutes County Circuit Court yesterday surrounding the incidents that took place from September of last year through January. There were also victims in other states. Kautz will be in court again next Monday. His bail was set at 250 thousand dollars.