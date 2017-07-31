 4 displaced after house fire in La Pine

4 displaced after house fire in La Pine

A manufactured home on Dyke Road in La Pine was destroyed by fire Saturday. According to La Pine Fire, the fire was called in at 12; 40 in the afternoon and the home was about 50 percent involved when firefighters arrived. The fire also started a brushfire burning about a half-acre and threatening another home. Oregon Department of Forestry and Forest Service crews helped to contain the blaze. The 4 people in the home were uninjured and helped by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

