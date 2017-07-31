 2 day chase leads to the arrest of a Prineville man

A 2-day chase of a Prineville man led to his arrest yesterday afternoon. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office 28- year-old Lonnie Forsburg was being pulled over for a traffic violation by a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 97 near O’Neil Junction. He took off at speeds reaching 100 miles an hour heading for Prineville. Forsburg was pursued at various times throughout Saturday and Sunday in Crook and Deschutes County’s. He was finally taken into custody in the Alfalfa area at gunpoint. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 10 counts including felony attempt to elude. He faces similar charges in Crook County.