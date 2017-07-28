 Prineville hotel pays fine to 6 customers over hotel pricing during eclipse

A price gouging complaint made by 6 customers who had booked rooms at the Stafford Inn in Prineville during the time of the eclipse in mid-August has been resolved. The Oregon Attorney General’s Office said the hotel has refunded 65 hundred dollars to those customers and will pay the state 13 hundred more. There were 12 hotels/motels in Oregon that were being investigated for allegedly either cancelling or increasing rates during the time of the eclipse. Another 2 of those were in Central Oregon.