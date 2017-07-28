 Crews work quick to contain 2 small sleeper fires in C.O.

Firefighters were out yesterday looking for sleeper or holdover fires yesterday after the lightning storm that moved through the area Wednesday evening. There were only a couple to deal with. One was near Trout Creek Butte outside of Sisters. That grew to about a 10th of an acre and was quickly dealt with. Redmond Hotshots were also on a fire outside of Crater Lake National Park, the Elephant Back Fire which was also quickly contained. Crews continue to work on the Emerson fire 5 miles NW of Madras which remains at about 11 thousand acres and at last report was 30 percent contained.