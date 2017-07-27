 Lightning strikes set off several small fires in C.O.

Central Oregon firefighters were kept busy yesterday afternoon and evening responding to several fires that broke out from the lightning storm that moved through the area. There were more than 100 strikes reported and out of that crews saw 8 fires all of which were kept to a quarter of an acre in size or smaller. All were contained. They also helped Bend fire suppress a blaze and assisted with a fire on the Willamette National Forest off Highway 58. We could see several holdover fires from this storm in the coming days.