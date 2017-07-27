Emerson fire north of Madras nearly 11,000 acres
The Emerson fire 5 miles northeast of Madras has now grown to nearly 11 thousand acres and is 30 percent contained. The fire saw minimal growth yesterday with firefighters working to line the fire and strengthen those lines. A type 3 incident command team is working with the Jefferson County Rural Fire District to manage the fire. Highway 97 remains opened but there is smoke along the highway. The fire was human caused and is under investigation.
Recent Posts