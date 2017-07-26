 Sawyer family files lawsuit in federal court against COCC

The family of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend who died last year has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Eugene against Central Oregon Community College. Former COCC Security Guard Edwin Lara has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of Sawyer. The suit alleges the college failed to do an adequate background check on Lara and was negligent in providing security vehicles and uniforms that resembled police vehicles. Lara along with 3 college officials were also named in the lawsuit. Lara has pleaded not guilty to the charges surrounding Sawyers death.