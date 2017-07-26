 Home destroyed in Wood River Village, others threatened

A home in Wood River Village in Bend was destroyed last night as firefighters worked to keep embers from spreading to other homes in the area. According to Bend Fire, the fire began just after midnight at a home on Cedarwood Road. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived but was controlled quickly. The problem was the embers from the fire were going up to a quarter of a mile away. Both Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry crews stayed in the area for several hours to make sure no new fires were started. The family living in the home got out safely and was helped by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.