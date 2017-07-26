 5000 acre fire 6 miles west of Madras being lined

A 5-thousand-acre fire 6 miles north of Madras near Emerson Drive and Highway 97 will be taken over this morning by a type 3 incident command team. The fire began yesterday around 4 in the afternoon as 2 fires and grew due to the strong winds. The Jefferson County Fire District Number One firefighters and crews dispatched from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center were working the fire into this morning building line and protecting homes in the area. Highway 97 remains open at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was also a fire in Oakridge from a downed power line that closed highway 58 for a time. It is once again opened.