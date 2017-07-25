 Bend Fire and Rescue responds to 2nd water rescue incident in 2 days

Bend Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a 2nd water rescue incident on the Deschutes River yesterday in the past 2 days. A 911 call came in to dispatch of a 15-year-old girl being washed down river out of the Deschutes River Wave Park. Bend Police and Bend Fire looked for the girl for about a half an hour and eventually received a call that she had contacted her father and was alright. The name of the man who died Sunday after jumping off the footbridge near the 1st Street Rapids has still not been released.