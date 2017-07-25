 3 car accident North of Bend injures 3

A 3-car accident on Highway 97 and Gift road north of Bend yesterday left several people injured, one seriously. The accident happened around noon when 80-year-old Dave Nixon of Redmond pulled onto highway 97 heading north in front of a vehicle going southbound driven by 67-year-old Sondra Vaughn of Redmond. The accident pushed Nixon’s car into the northbound lane hitting a dump truck driven by 55-year-old Tim Duggan of Bend. Vaughn was taken by AirLink to St. Charles in Bend. Nixon and his passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance.