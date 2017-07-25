 18 year old falls 100 feet off trail at Smith Rock State Park

An 18-year-old Aumsville teen who was hiking with his family at Smith Rock State Park fell yesterday over 100 feet and was taken to St. Charles in Redmond for treatment. Eric Reynolds was hiking the Misery Ridge Trail when he fell. He lost consciousness after sitting down to rest. Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers put Reynolds in a wheeled litter down the trail to an ambulance that took him to the hospital for treatment.