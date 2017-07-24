 Terrebonne man arrested for DUI, hit and run

A Terrebonne man will be back in court on August 8th after a hit and run accident late Friday night. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office 66-year-old Butler Gander hit a teenage male around 9; 30 pm in the area of NW 31st and Sedgewick Road west of Terrebonne. The juvenile was found lying in the road and was taken to St. Charles Redmond. Gander called from his house saying he may have hit someone on NW 31st. A deputy from Jefferson County went to his home. He was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to perform the duties of a driver.