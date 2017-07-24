 Man in his 60’s drowns after jumping off footbridge in Bend

A man in his 60’s who jumped off a footbridge in the area of the 1st Street Rapids Park in Bend into the Deschutes River died yesterday. According to Bend Fire and Rescue, the man jumped into the river off the footbridge around 4 in the afternoon. Witnesses said they saw the man come up once, then submerge. Three agencies searched for the man whose body was found downstream several hundred yards by a Bend Police drone. The name of the man who drowned has not been released at this time.