 Crooked River Ranch to get 2nd exit out of the ranch

The Prineville District of the Bureau of Land Management has approved a 2nd emergency exit out of Crooked River Ranch. Those who live on the ranch had lobbied for the access for years as there has been only one way to get out of the ranch in case of a fire or other emergency. The new route will be a mile long and go from NW Quail Road to Lower Bridge Road. Deschutes County and the Crooked River Ranch special road district are pursuing funding options and could begin construction later this year.