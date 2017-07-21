 2nd week of pretrial hearings wrap up in Edwin Lara murder trial

The 2nd week of pretrial hearings wrapped up yesterday in the murder trial of Edwin Lara to determine what evidence will be heard by jurors. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Lara’s attorney believes that Lara’s rights were violated by authorities in Northern California when he wasn’t given access to an attorney. Yesterday’s testimony included a recorded statement from Aundreah Maes who Lara kidnapped in Salem on his way to California. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.