 Prineville teen injured in hit and run accident

Prineville Police are investigating a hit and run accident that took place Tuesday evening at North Main and 3rd street. A 17-year-old boy was on his bike about to make a left-hand turn, when he was struck by a vehicle that appeared to be a blue Geo-Tracker with a black top. The vehicle left the scene and the teen was able to make it back home. He was taken to St. Charles in Prineville and was found to have a concussion. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident, or if you see the vehicle, to get the license plate number and call 447-4168.