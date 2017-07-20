 More witnesses called in the pretrial hearing of Edwin Lara

Another day of pretrial hearings yesterday in the murder trial of Edwin Lara to determine what evidence will be heard at the trial. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Lara’s attorney believes that Lara’s rights were violated by police when he was taken into custody in Northern California as his access to an attorney was impeded. Yesterday’s testimony focused on what authorities found at the location where it appeared that Sawyer was beaten and evidence that was found at Lara’s home in Redmond. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.