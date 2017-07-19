 Pretrial hearing goes into 2nd week for Edwin Lara

A 2nd week of pretrial hearings began yesterday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for the murder trial of Edwin Lara and evidence to be heard at the trial. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Lara’s attorney believes that Lara’s rights were violated by police when he was eventually taken into custody in Northern California as his access to an attorney was delayed. Yesterday’s testimony focused on evidence gathered at the COCC Campus surrounding Sawyers death and at the location on Highway 126 between Redmond and Sisters where her body was found. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.