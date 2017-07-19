 New fire restrictions to go into place on federal lands Friday

Campfire restrictions on federal public lands in Central Oregon will go into place beginning Friday. Increased fire danger along with the number of human caused fires in the state have brought about the added precautions. No campfires of any type will be allowed outside of designated campgrounds and smoking will be allowed only in vehicles or designated campgrounds. Also on Friday the industrial fire precaution level increases to a level 3, which means no firewood cutting from 1 in the afternoon until 8 in the evening. All the information can be found on the Deschutes/Ochoco National Forest website.