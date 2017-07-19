 Bend man badly burned after losing brakes on Highway 26 near Mitchell

A 26-year-old Bend man who lost the brakes on his well drilling rig near Mitchell is in critical condition at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center in Portland. Shaun Alexander hit a rock wall on Highway 26 with his vehicle catching on fire. He pulled himself from the wreckage with a coworker then pulling him away from the vehicle. He was flow by air ambulance to St. Charles then to Portland. A Gofundme page; https://www.gofundme.com/medical-expences-for-shaun has been set up to help Alexander with his medical expenses.