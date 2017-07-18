 Madras community upset over disbanding of JROTC program at Madras High School

The Jefferson County 509-J School Board along with Superintendent Ken Pershall got an earful last night from community members who were not happy about the district doing away with the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at Madras High. The board took 2 hours of testimony on the subject and said they will revisit the issue at their next board meeting at the end of the month. The decision was made to disband the program after the retirement of one of its instructors and the board acknowledged a lack of communication with the community in how they found out about the program being shut down.