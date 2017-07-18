 Culver man charged with 1st degree manslaughter in death of 9 month old daughter

A 23-year-old Culver man was arraigned yesterday in Jefferson County Court after being charged last week with 1st degree manslaughter in the death of his 9-month-old daughter. Brandon Payne was arrested on June 30th after an accident on Highway 97 at the Culver Highway intersection involving a commercial truck. Payne’s daughter Hanna died at the scene of the accident. Payne’s blood alcohol level was .276 percent, over 3 times the legal level. He pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at 50 thousand dollars. He will be back in court July 27th.