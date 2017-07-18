Andy High new chair for Bend La Pine School Board
The Bend La Pine School Board voted last night to make Andy High the new board chair taking over for Peggy Kincade. High came onto the board replacing Beth Bagley in February 2013 then running for office in the May election that same year. High has been involved with the district for over a decade sitting on the districts boundary committee in 2006 and on the districts sites and facilities committee. Julie Craig was named vice chair for the board.
