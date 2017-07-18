 Andy High new chair for Bend La Pine School Board

Andy High new chair for Bend La Pine School Board

 In Local News
0
0

The Bend La Pine School Board voted last night to make Andy High the new board chair taking over for Peggy Kincade. High came onto the board replacing Beth Bagley in February 2013 then running for office in the May election that same year. High has been involved with the district for over a decade sitting on the districts boundary committee in 2006 and on the districts sites and facilities committee. Julie Craig was named vice chair for the board.

Recent Posts

Leave a Comment

Madras community upset over disbanding of JROTC program at Madras High SchoolLocal News
Culver man charged with 1st degree manslaughter in death of 9 month old daughterLocal News