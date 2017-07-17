 72 year old Eugene man injured while riding his horse near Pacific Crest Trail

A 72-year-old Eugene man fell from his horse yesterday while riding along the Pacific Crest Trail near Hoodoo Ski Resort. According to Linn County Search and Rescue Melvin Van Cleve was riding with several other family members when his horse spooked near the Ray Benson Snow Park and he fell. Both Linn County and Deschutes County Search and Rescue teams responded to the incident. Van Cleve was taken by a wheeled litter to a trail head at Highway 20 and then to an area where AirLink could land. He was transported to St. Charles in Bend where he was reported to be in fair condition.