 41 year old Redmond man comes forward about dog attack at Cline Falls State Park

A 41-year-old Redmond man has come forward saying it was his dog, a mastiff husky mix involved in the attack of a golden lab that died from an incident at Cline Falls State Park on June 22nd. Seth Collins said it was his dog that injured Bobby Pierson’s dog that eventually died. Collins said he left the area after the attack to avoid confrontation. He didn’t realize how seriously the other dog was hurt. Collins was cited for animal at large and animal nuisance.