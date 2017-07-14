 Edwin Lara pretrial hearing enters day 5

It will be the 5th day of pretrial hearings today in Deschutes County Court in the murder trial of Edwin Lara involving evidence to be heard at the trial. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Lara’s attorney believes that his rights were violated by police when he was eventually taken into custody in Northern California as his access to an attorney was delayed. Yesterday those who interviewed Lara in California spoke of his willingness to cooperate sharing details of what had happened to Sawyer. Testimony is now scheduled to continue into next week. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.