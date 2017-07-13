 Pretrial hearing for Edwin Lara continues

It was day 3 yesterday in Deschutes County Court for the pretrial hearings in the murder trial of Edwin Lara involving evidence to be heard at the trial. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Lara’s attorney believes that his rights were violated by police when he was eventually taken into custody in Northern California as his access to an attorney was delayed. Yesterday many details came out about the crime scene on the COCC Campus and the finding of Sawyers body off Highway 126 between Redmond and Sisters. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.