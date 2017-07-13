 20 year old California man arrested for having sex with under aged girl

A 20-year-old man from Hawaiian Gardens California has been arrested after travelling to Bend and allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. According to Bend Police, Patrick Green had been in contact with the girl for the past month on social media. He took the bus to Bend checked into a hotel and then had sex with the girl who he knew was underage. Green was arrested on 8 counts including online sexual corruption of a child and 3rd degree rape. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 115 thousand dollars bail.