 2 Bend men charged in 4th of July assault

Charges were filed yesterday against 2 Bend men who assaulted a Bend man on the 4th of July. Brian Deluca was coming to the aid of a neighbor who has a disability that was almost struck by a car on NE Kearney Avenue in Bend. The 2 people in the car, 24-year-old Stephen Davies and 24-year-old Spencer Perez, had jumped out of the vehicle and were harassing the person. As Deluca approached the situation it turned violent, and the 2 assaulted Deluca and shocked him with a stun gun. The 2 are both in the Deschutes County Jail on parole violations and were charged with 2 counts of assault and unlawful use of a stun gun. The case now goes to the grand jury.