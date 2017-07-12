 Lara’s lawyer believes rights were violated

Edwin Lara was back in court yesterday for the 2nd of 5 days of hearings going over admissibility of evidence. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Lara’s attorney believed that his rights were violated by police when he was eventually taken into custody in Northern California as he was not given access to an attorney. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.