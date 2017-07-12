 Firefighters making progress on 2 C.O. fires

Firefighters are making progress on both of the major fires in the region. The Lone Pine Fire remains at 900 acres and is 40 percent contained. Crews continue to strengthen lines on the outside of the fire. Lone Pine Road is open as well as Skull Hollow Campground. The Ana fire near Summer Lake off Highway 31 is just over 58 hundred acres and 50 percent contained. The evacuation level for those between Summer Lake and Silver Lake has been downgraded to a level one. 400 firefighters continue to work the fire which was human caused.