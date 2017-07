A Prineville woman who accessed thousands of patient’s records that she was unauthorized to view at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend has been charged by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. 35-year-old Dawnielle Vaca was charged with 2 counts of computer crimes surrounding the incident. Vaca was working at St. Charles in Bend as a certified nursing assistant when the data breach occurred. She will be back in court on July 27th.