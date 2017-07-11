 Work continues on Lone Pine and Ana wildfires

Firefighters continue to work the 2 big fires in the region. The Lone Pine wildfire on the Crooked River National Grassland is holding at 900 acres and is 15 percent contained. Crews will continue to secure the perimeter of the fire today. Lone Pine Road remains closed. The Ana fire near Summer Lake off Highway 31, is now 62 hundred acres and 20 percent contained. A level 2 evacuation order is in place for the area between Summer Lake and Silver Lake. Highway 31 is opened at this time with pilot cars. A community meeting will take place tonight at 7 pm at The Lodge at Summer Lake to update residents about the fire and what’s being done to fight the blaze.