 Edwin Lara back in court for 5 days of pretrial hearings

Edwin Lara was back in court yesterday for the 1st of 5 days of hearings going over admissibility of evidence. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer of Bend last July. Among the things to be looked at during this time includes the confession given by Lara to authorities and the evidence that was discovered because of his admission. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Michael Adler will make a ruling on what jurors will hear sometime in September.