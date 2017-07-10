 Firefighters busy with fires in the region

Several wildfires in the region have firefighters busy. There was a 5-acre fire that broke out yesterday morning off of Forest Service Road 11 near Black Butte. Crews were able to contain the fire and continue to patrol the blaze. There was a wildfire on the Crooked River National Grasslands 2 miles west of Gray Butte that grew to about 1 thousand acres yesterday afternoon. The Lone Pine Fire was wind driven and had closed Lone Pine Road for a time. Various resources were on the fire through the evening with the cause unknown at this time. A wildfire near Summer Lake off Highway 31, the Ana fire is about 2 thousand acres with over 150 firefighters on the lines and more resources on the way. 3 structures have been lost including an outbuilding, a barn and a hunting cabin. A level one evacuation order is in place for the area between Summer Lake and Silver Lake. Highway 31 is opened at this time with pilot cars.