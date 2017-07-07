 New fire on the Warm Springs Reservation

Crews were working through the night on a 200-acre fire on the Warm Springs Reservation. The Dry Hollow Fire was reported yesterday afternoon in an area about a mile and a half southeast of Warm Springs. No homes or structures were threatened by the fire. Numerous resources were put on the fire including 100 firefighters, the Warm Springs hotshot crew, 2 dozers, 5 engines and an 8 person Warms Springs Forestry squad. A type 1 helicopter and air attack plane were also being used for a while. More resources were being called in to help with today’s efforts. The cause of the fire is under investigation.