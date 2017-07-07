 Juveniles get probation, pay restitution in internet gold bar scam

2 Bend teens involved in a scam that involved selling fake gold bars on the internet have been sentenced in juvenile court. 18-year-old Robert Yelas Jr. and 17-year-old Caleb Knight received probation until April 1st of next year, must perform 24 hours of community service and pay full restitution to those who bought the fake gold bars. Bend Police say they sold about 60 thousand dollars of the fake gold. They have paid over 44 thousand back to one couple to date.