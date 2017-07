Following a 2-week investigation 3 adults and 3 juveniles have been arrested for breaking in and taking over 1 thousand dollars from a cash register and safe at the Bowlby Field Sports complex in Redmond. According to Redmond Police, taken into custody were 19-year-old Tabor Lampson, 21-year-old Quinton Monk and 22-year-old John Breen the 3rd. Those 3 and the juveniles were charged with 3 counts each including 1st degree theft.