 Seattle woman loses her life in cycling accident

A Seattle woman cycling on Lower Bridge Road west of Terrebonne died yesterday when she went off the road near Borden Beck Wildlife Preserve. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office 32-year-old Katie Jenks apparently had some mechanical troubles with her bicycle shortly before noon which caused her to veer off the road and crash. She was not wearing a helmet. She was dead at the scene of the accident. Anyone who may have seen the accident is asked to call 693-6911.