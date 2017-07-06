 Redmond man cited for leaving 4 month old in car at Home Depot

A Redmond man was cited for child neglect yesterday for leaving a 4-month-old baby in a car alone at the Home Depot in Bend. According to Bend Police, they received a call around 11;30 in the morning about a child in a car alone with the windows partially down and crying. The temperature at the time was about 89 degrees. Police were about to break into the car when the father, 32-year-old Tyrel Rawlins came back to the vehicle. The child was removed from the car uninjured. Officers said the internal temperature in the car was 99 degrees and the leather seats registered at 104 degrees. Rawlins was cited and released.