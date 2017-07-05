 Oregon Legislature hopes to end their work this week

The Oregon State Legislature worked through the 4th of July holiday in an effort to end the current session by the 10th. The hope is to end the session by the end of the week, but many are not holding out a lot of hope. It appears that a transportation bill will make it to the floor of the house. The pared down 5 point 3-billion-dollar package would provide funding over the next 10 years to a variety of projects in Oregon along with giving funds to counties and cities including monies to many in Central Oregon.