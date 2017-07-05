 2 wildfires being worked in Central Oregon

Wildland firefighters were working 2 fires in the past couple of days. The 200-acre fire on Grizzly Butte that threatened several homes causing some evacuations is now in the mop up stage. All evacuation notices were lifted. A type 3 incident command team had taken over management of the fire yesterday and will continue to work hot spots in the fire with air support available if needed. There is also a 256-acre fire down along the John Day River 17 miles SE of Fossil. The Wagner Fire is 20 percent contained with crews working to mop the fire up.

