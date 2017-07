Mop up continues on the Sheep Springs Fire in the Metolius Basin. The fire is 700 acres in size with burnout operations successfully completing a blackened line around the perimeter. Firefighters will continue to secure the containment lines while being ever mindful of the conditions they are dealing with. The fire is in a scar area of the B & B fire from 2003, with many snags that pose a danger to those working the fire.