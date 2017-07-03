 Redmond woman dies on Highway 126 in single vehicle roll over accident

A 35-year-old Redmond woman died yesterday morning on Highway 126 west of Redmond. According to the Oregon State Police Angela Sousa lost control of her vehicle just west of SW Helmholtz Way. She failed to negotiate a curve and rolled her vehicle several times hitting some large rocks. She was dead at the scene of the accident. Sousa is the 15th person to have lost their lives in Central Oregon since the Memorial Day weekend.