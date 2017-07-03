2 Washington residents arrested in stolen pickup truck in Bend
2 people from the Olympia Washington area were arrested last night in Bend in a stolen vehicle. According to Bend Police they stopped a pickup at Knott Road and Mayberry Court around 6 pm. 28-year-old Troy Porter gave officers false information and was arrested on an out of state warrant. His passenger 35-year-old Brooke Eng was found to be in possession of a false ID and methamphetamine. Several stolen items were also found in the pickup truck which had been stolen in late June. Both were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.
Recent Posts