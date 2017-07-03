 2 Washington residents arrested in stolen pickup truck in Bend

2 people from the Olympia Washington area were arrested last night in Bend in a stolen vehicle. According to Bend Police they stopped a pickup at Knott Road and Mayberry Court around 6 pm. 28-year-old Troy Porter gave officers false information and was arrested on an out of state warrant. His passenger 35-year-old Brooke Eng was found to be in possession of a false ID and methamphetamine. Several stolen items were also found in the pickup truck which had been stolen in late June. Both were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.