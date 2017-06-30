 Work to begin Monday on removal of hazard trees at Cultus Lake

Starting Monday, the hazard trees that closed the campground and day use sites at Cultus Lake will begin to be removed. The Forest Service found over 450 trees that were either dead or diseased to the point of being a hazard to the public at the main campground and day use sites in June. After consulting with specialists, it was determined the work could take place and have the campground opened by late July. Reservations for the campground will open as soon as the work is completed.